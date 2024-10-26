Sageworth Trust Co Grows Stock Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,239,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,931,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,571,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,899,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 852.4% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 54,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after buying an additional 48,938 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BATS VSGX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.50. The stock had a trading volume of 66,977 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

