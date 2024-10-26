Sageworth Trust Co Increases Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in RTX were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,837,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 175,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,134,000 after buying an additional 98,248 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in RTX by 174.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 365,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,646,000 after acquiring an additional 232,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. purchased a new stake in RTX during the second quarter valued at about $602,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RTX alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,725,966.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,090,026. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,856 shares of company stock valued at $17,131,253 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen upgraded RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on RTX from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Alembic Global Advisors raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.56.

Get Our Latest Report on RTX

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.16. 4,716,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,752,277. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $77.76 and a twelve month high of $128.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $20.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.84 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.82%.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.