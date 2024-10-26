Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the September 30th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ SLRX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.67. The company had a trading volume of 70,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,118. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.61. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $7.44.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($53.60) by $51.23.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for cancers with unmet medical need. Its lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), a small molecular inhibitor which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

