Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Sells $255,905.13 in Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total value of $255,905.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,100,399.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CRM opened at $290.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $281.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.68 and a 52-week high of $318.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $269.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.40.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.78%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,968 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,601 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 57.2% in the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 9,491 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 44.8% in the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,743 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,878,000 after buying an additional 12,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 27.4% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Salesforce from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.51.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

