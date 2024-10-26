Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Shares Up 0.8% – Still a Buy?

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $288.91 and last traded at $286.58. 745,341 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 6,336,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $284.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, September 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Salesforce from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Northland Capmk upgraded Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.51.

Salesforce Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.28, for a total value of $1,080,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,251,239.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total transaction of $117,824.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,741.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.28, for a total value of $1,080,576.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,251,239.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,781 shares of company stock valued at $23,696,593 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its stake in Salesforce by 2,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 816.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 120 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

