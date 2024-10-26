Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Short Interest Update

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 98.6% from the September 30th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Samsonite International Stock Performance
Shares of SMSEY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.20. The stock had a trading volume of 5,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,664. Samsonite International has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $20.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.47.
Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Samsonite International had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $908.90 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Samsonite International will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Analysis on SMSEY
Samsonite International Company Profile
Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags in North America, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Samsonite International
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Steering for New Highs This Year
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Tractor Supply Stock Pulls Back: A Prime Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Samsonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.