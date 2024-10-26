Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Short Interest Update

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 98.6% from the September 30th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Samsonite International Stock Performance

Shares of SMSEY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.20. The stock had a trading volume of 5,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,664. Samsonite International has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $20.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.47.

Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Samsonite International had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $908.90 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Samsonite International will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Dbs Bank upgraded Samsonite International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Samsonite International Company Profile

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags in North America, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.

