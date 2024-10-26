SAP (NYSE:SAP) Given New $265.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $248.00 to $265.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SAP from $251.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SAP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.33.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $237.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $223.18 and a 200-day moving average of $204.50. SAP has a 52-week low of $130.63 and a 52-week high of $240.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. SAP had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SAP will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SAP by 1.2% during the third quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of SAP by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 22,112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 982.4% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in SAP during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,780,000.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

