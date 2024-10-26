Sapphire 24 Hour Volume Reaches $392.33 (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 28.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. During the last week, Sapphire has traded down 46.1% against the US dollar. Sapphire has a market cap of $2.28 million and $392.33 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,465.73 or 0.03685231 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00037522 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00006241 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00010987 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00011318 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006470 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001810 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,934,371,591 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,889,368 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

