Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust (LON:SERE) Stock Price Up 1.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Plc (LON:SERE – Get Free Report) rose 1.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 70 ($0.91) and last traded at GBX 69 ($0.90). Approximately 584,391 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 181% from the average daily volume of 207,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 68 ($0.88).

The firm has a market cap of £91.21 million, a PE ratio of -3,410.00 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 68.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 65.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.60, a current ratio of 7.01 and a quick ratio of 9.26.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a €0.01 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -25,000.00%.

SEREIT invests in European growth cities and regions. It is a UK closed-ended real estate investment company incorporated on 9 January 2015. The Company has a premium listing on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and its shares have been trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (ticker: SERE) since 9 December 2015.

