Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.770-2.870 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sensient Technologies also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.77 to $2.87 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on SXT. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Sensient Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Sensient Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:SXT traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $77.45. 112,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,667. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Sensient Technologies has a 52 week low of $55.02 and a 52 week high of $82.99. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 0.75.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $392.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.64 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sensient Technologies will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.28%.

Insider Transactions at Sensient Technologies

In other news, Director Gebhardt Deborah Mckeithan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total transaction of $142,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,714.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

