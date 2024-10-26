Shangri-La Asia Limited (OTCMKTS:SHALY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Shangri-La Asia Limited (OTCMKTS:SHALY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the September 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shangri-La Asia Price Performance

OTCMKTS SHALY remained flat at $14.40 during trading on Friday. Shangri-La Asia has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.19.

Get Shangri-La Asia alerts:

Shangri-La Asia Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.1283 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

About Shangri-La Asia

Shangri-La Asia Limited, an investment holding company, develops, owns/leases, operates, and manages hotels and associated properties worldwide. It operates through Hotel Properties, Hotel Management and Related Services, Investment Properties, and Property Development for Sale segments. The company develops, owns, and operates office and commercial properties, and serviced apartments/residences; and operates restaurants and amusement parks.

Featured Stories

