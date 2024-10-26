Shayne & Jacobs LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Shayne & Jacobs LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,013 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 5.3% of Shayne & Jacobs LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Shayne & Jacobs LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $21,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% during the second quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $285.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $428.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $202.44 and a 1 year high of $289.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $279.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.81.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

