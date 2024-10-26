Shayne & Jacobs LLC Sells 2,355 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Shayne & Jacobs LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the quarter. Shayne & Jacobs LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 59,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Bank of America by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 46,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 67,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 142,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $41.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.58. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $44.44. The company has a market capitalization of $325.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $25.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.82%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 8,694,538 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $369,952,591.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 766,305,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,606,297,408.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 8,694,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $369,952,591.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 766,305,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,606,297,408.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 92,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $3,661,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,082 shares in the company, valued at $3,824,063.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,336,839 shares of company stock valued at $5,049,968,704. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.69.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

