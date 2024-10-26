Shearwater Group (LON:SWG) Trading Down 2.8% – Should You Sell?

Shearwater Group plc (LON:SWG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 34.25 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 35 ($0.45). 32,972 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 26,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36 ($0.47).

Shearwater Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £8.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -388.89 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 38.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 41.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

About Shearwater Group

Shearwater Group plc provides organizational resilience solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Services. The company offers SecurEnvoy, a software that provides identity and access management solutions; and Geolang, a software that delivers data discovery, regulatory compliance, digital transformation, and data subject access requests.

