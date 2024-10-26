Short Interest in Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF (NASDAQ:AVXC) Rises By 66.7%

Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF (NASDAQ:AVXC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the September 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF Price Performance

Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF stock opened at $52.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.31. Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $48.49 and a 1-year high of $55.72. The company has a market cap of $57.15 million, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $761,000. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $810,000. Finally, Trajan Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,911,000.

About Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF (AVXC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in emerging market companies (excluding China) with high profitability and value characteristics. The fund seeks long-term capital growth AVXC was launched on Mar 19, 2024 and is issued by American Century Investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.