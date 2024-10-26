Short Interest in Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF) Expands By 900.0%

Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Bancorp 34 Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BCTF remained flat at $11.84 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.24 and its 200 day moving average is $10.06. Bancorp 34 has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The stock has a market cap of $78.25 million, a PE ratio of -23.68 and a beta of 0.32.

Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Bancorp 34 had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $9.10 million during the quarter.

About Bancorp 34

Bancorp 34, Inc operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand and time deposits, NOW accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

