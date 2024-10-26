Short Interest in Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Increases By 450.0%

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 450.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Carbios SAS Price Performance

Shares of Carbios SAS stock remained flat at $10.35 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 562. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.60. Carbios SAS has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $31.00.

About Carbios SAS

Carbios SAS, a green chemistry company, researches and develops industrial bioprocesses for the biodegradation and bio recycling of polymers. The company engages in the production of EVANESTO, an enzymatic additive for plastic applications and polylactic acid (PLA) packaging; and enzymatic recycling of polyethylene terephthalate (PET).

