Short Interest in Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Increases By 450.0%

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 450.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Carbios SAS Price Performance
Shares of Carbios SAS stock remained flat at $10.35 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 562. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.60. Carbios SAS has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $31.00.
About Carbios SAS
