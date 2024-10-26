Short Interest in Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Declines By 96.4%

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.4% from the September 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Cathay Pacific Airways Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPCAY traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $5.08. 218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,736. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.17. Cathay Pacific Airways has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $5.89.

Cathay Pacific Airways Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th.

About Cathay Pacific Airways

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers international passenger and air cargo transportation services. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also engages in the property investment and travel reward program; operates as a travel tour operator; and provision of financial, aircraft acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, and cargo terminal services.

