Short Interest in China Life Insurance Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CILJF) Declines By 93.5%

China Life Insurance Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CILJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 419,000 shares, a decrease of 93.5% from the September 30th total of 6,468,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 399,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

CILJF traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $2.00. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,386. China Life Insurance has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $2.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.50.

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/female/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products.

