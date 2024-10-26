Short Interest in Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Increases By 1,425.0%

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 1,425.0% from the September 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Cochlear Stock Performance

CHEOY stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.76. The stock had a trading volume of 4,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,057. Cochlear has a 1-year low of $76.12 and a 1-year high of $115.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.50 and a 200 day moving average of $104.66.

Cochlear Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1424 per share. This is a positive change from Cochlear’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Cochlear to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

About Cochlear

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. Cochlear Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

