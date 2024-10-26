Short Interest in Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) Grows By 528.5%

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,700 shares, an increase of 528.5% from the September 30th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Eastside Distilling Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:EAST traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.59. 40,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,405. The company has a market cap of $999,180.00, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.77. Eastside Distilling has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $2.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.89.
Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.05). Eastside Distilling had a negative return on equity of 2,066.36% and a negative net margin of 66.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.96) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Eastside Distilling will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Eastside Distilling
Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It operates through two segments, Spirits and Craft Canning + Printing. The company provides whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand; rum under the Hue-Hue Coffee Rum brand; and tequila under the Azuñia Tequila brand.
