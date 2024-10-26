Short Interest in Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) Grows By 528.5%

Posted by on Oct 26th, 2024

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EASTGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,700 shares, an increase of 528.5% from the September 30th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Eastside Distilling Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EAST traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.59. 40,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,405. The company has a market cap of $999,180.00, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.77. Eastside Distilling has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $2.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.89.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EASTGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.05). Eastside Distilling had a negative return on equity of 2,066.36% and a negative net margin of 66.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.96) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Eastside Distilling will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Eastside Distilling news, major shareholder Michael Bigger sold 1,054,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total value of $2,203,050.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

About Eastside Distilling

(Get Free Report)

Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It operates through two segments, Spirits and Craft Canning + Printing. The company provides whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand; rum under the Hue-Hue Coffee Rum brand; and tequila under the Azuñia Tequila brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eastside Distilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastside Distilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.