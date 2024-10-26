Short Interest in Entero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTO) Rises By 233.5%

Entero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 295,800 shares, a growth of 233.5% from the September 30th total of 88,700 shares. Approximately 6.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 814,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Entero Therapeutics Price Performance
ENTO stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,309. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Entero Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $14.51.
