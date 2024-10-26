Short Interest in Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) Drops By 72.3%

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a decrease of 72.3% from the September 30th total of 93,900 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 72,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Evoke Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of EVOK traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.30. 13,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,366. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.52. Evoke Pharma has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $17.88. The company has a market cap of $45.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.39.

Get Evoke Pharma alerts:

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 964.25% and a negative net margin of 86.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Evoke Pharma in a report on Saturday, October 19th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EVOK

About Evoke Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.