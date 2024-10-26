Short Interest in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Decreases By 88.9%

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the September 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Indxx NextG ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXTG. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 5,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Price Performance

NXTG stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.57. 7,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,283. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.20 and its 200-day moving average is $82.20. The company has a market cap of $380.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.89. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a 12 month low of $64.46 and a 12 month high of $88.84.

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Indxx NextG ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.4009 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

