Short Interest in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Drops By 44.2%

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,100 shares, a decline of 44.2% from the September 30th total of 134,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 221,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIRR. Cascade Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 9,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 80.4% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000.

Get First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF alerts:

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Performance

AIRR stock opened at $75.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $78.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.38.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0419 per share. This is a boost from First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.