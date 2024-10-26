Short Interest in Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII) Expands By 528.9%

Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,000 shares, an increase of 528.9% from the September 30th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,136,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Green Globe International Trading Up 33.3 %

OTCMKTS:GGII traded up 0.00 on Friday, hitting 0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,571,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,827,225. Green Globe International has a 52 week low of 0.00 and a 52 week high of 0.00.

Green Globe International Company Profile

Green Globe International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells fast-moving consumer goods. The company offers herbs and hemp smokable rolling papers. It also develops and manufactures CBD, nutritional supplements, and beauty care products. The company owns intellectual property and consumer goods in the retail, advertising, cannabis, and hemp industries.

