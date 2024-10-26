Short Interest in Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Expands By 700.0%

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hang Seng Bank Stock Up 0.4 %

OTCMKTS:HSNGY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,987. Hang Seng Bank has a 1-year low of $10.20 and a 1-year high of $14.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.75.

Hang Seng Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a $0.1359 dividend. This is a positive change from Hang Seng Bank’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd.

Hang Seng Bank Company Profile

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprises, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, the Mainland of China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking, Global Markets, and Other.

