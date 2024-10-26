Short Interest in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX) Expands By 119.4%

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,600 shares, an increase of 119.4% from the September 30th total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $497,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 9,398 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 160.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 20,505 shares during the last quarter.

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.98. 82,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,610. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.97. InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.13 and a 12 month high of $23.29.

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.088 per share. This is a positive change from InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2033. BSCX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

