Short Interest in LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Declines By 77.2%

LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,400 shares, a drop of 77.2% from the September 30th total of 448,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,024.0 days.

LEG Immobilien Stock Performance

Shares of LEG Immobilien stock remained flat at $96.30 on Friday. 9 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41. LEG Immobilien has a 12-month low of $62.94 and a 12-month high of $104.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.15.

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $338.96 million for the quarter. LEG Immobilien had a negative net margin of 49.55% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of LEG Immobilien to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

Read Our Latest Report on LEGIF

LEG Immobilien Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LEG Immobilien SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.