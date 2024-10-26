Short Interest in Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW) Declines By 87.0%

Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 87.0% from the September 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Mass Megawatts Wind Power Trading Up 73.8 %
Shares of Mass Megawatts Wind Power stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.47. The stock had a trading volume of 145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050. Mass Megawatts Wind Power has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average is $0.51.
About Mass Megawatts Wind Power
