Short Interest in Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW) Declines By 87.0%

Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 87.0% from the September 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Mass Megawatts Wind Power Trading Up 73.8 %

Shares of Mass Megawatts Wind Power stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.47. The stock had a trading volume of 145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050. Mass Megawatts Wind Power has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average is $0.51.

About Mass Megawatts Wind Power

Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc engages in developing solar power systems for commercial and residential electric users in the United States. The company provides solar tracking systems to adjust the position of solar panels to receive the optimal level of direct sunlight throughout the day. It intends to build, patent, and operate wind energy generated power plants utilizing proprietary MultiAxis Turbine technology.

