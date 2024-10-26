Short Interest in Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) Expands By 500.0%

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Nickel Creek Platinum Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NCPCF remained flat at $0.59 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237. Nickel Creek Platinum has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.25.

About Nickel Creek Platinum

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of nickel and platinum group metals (PGM) in North America. The company's flagship property is the Nickel-Copper-PGM Shäw project located in the southwestern Yukon Territory, Canada. The company was formerly known as Wellgreen Platinum Ltd.

