Short Interest in Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 (NASDAQ:OXSQZ) Drops By 46.7%

Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 (NASDAQ:OXSQZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 46.7% from the September 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 Trading Down 0.6 %

OXSQZ stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.35. 551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,562. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.37. Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $24.86.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3906 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%.

