Short Interest in PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) Drops By 47.2%

PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a drop of 47.2% from the September 30th total of 58,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
PURE Bioscience Trading Up 24.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS PURE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.10. 31,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,896. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.07. PURE Bioscience has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.07.
