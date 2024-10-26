Short Interest in PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) Drops By 47.2%

PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a drop of 47.2% from the September 30th total of 58,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

PURE Bioscience Trading Up 24.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS PURE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.10. 31,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,896. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.07. PURE Bioscience has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.07.

About PURE Bioscience

PURE Bioscience, Inc develops and commercializes antimicrobial products that provide solutions to the health and environmental challenges of pathogen and hygienic control in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC), a non-toxic antimicrobial agent, which offers residual protection, as well as formulates with other compounds.

