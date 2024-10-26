Short Interest in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Increases By 225.0%

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, an increase of 225.0% from the September 30th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Premier Income Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 8.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 83,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 5.8% during the third quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 133,630 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 73.3% during the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 32.0% during the second quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 87,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 21,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PPT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.62. 91,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,022. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.59. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $3.74.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

