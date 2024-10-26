Short Interest in Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Increases By 457.1%

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 457.1% from the September 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Rexel Stock Performance

Shares of RXEEY stock remained flat at $27.94 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,839. Rexel has a 52 week low of $19.59 and a 52 week high of $31.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.29 and a 200 day moving average of $27.36.

Rexel Company Profile

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of low and ultra-low voltage electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial markets in France, Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

