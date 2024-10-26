Short Interest in Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON) Grows By 76.9%

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 76.9% from the September 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SOHON traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,766. Sotherly Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $23.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.95.

Sotherly Hotels Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.5156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.01%.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

