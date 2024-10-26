Short Interest in Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Expands By 200.8%

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, an increase of 200.8% from the September 30th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS SSREY traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.23. 13,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,612. Swiss Re has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $35.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.29.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Swiss Re to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

