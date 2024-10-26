Short Interest in Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Increases By 466.7%

Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 466.7% from the September 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Tecogen Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TGEN traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,185. Tecogen has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.79.

Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Tecogen had a negative return on equity of 35.04% and a negative net margin of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $4.73 million during the quarter.

About Tecogen

Tecogen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and maintains ultra-clean cogeneration products for multi-family residential, commercial, recreational, and industrial use primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Products, Services, and Energy Production.

