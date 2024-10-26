Short Interest in The Merchants Trust Plc (OTCMKTS:MHTUF) Increases By 225.0%

The Merchants Trust Plc (OTCMKTS:MHTUF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 225.0% from the September 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
The Merchants Trust Stock Performance
Shares of MHTUF remained flat at $6.18 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.18 and a 200 day moving average of $6.18. The Merchants Trust has a 12-month low of $6.17 and a 12-month high of $6.30.
The Merchants Trust Company Profile
