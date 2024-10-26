Short Interest in The Merchants Trust Plc (OTCMKTS:MHTUF) Increases By 225.0%

The Merchants Trust Plc (OTCMKTS:MHTUF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 225.0% from the September 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

The Merchants Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MHTUF remained flat at $6.18 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.18 and a 200 day moving average of $6.18. The Merchants Trust has a 12-month low of $6.17 and a 12-month high of $6.30.

The Merchants Trust Company Profile

The Merchants Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Index.

