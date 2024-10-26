Short Interest in thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Rises By 206.3%

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 206.3% from the September 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

thyssenkrupp Stock Performance

Shares of TKAMY remained flat at $3.59 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 787 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,340. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.92. thyssenkrupp has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $7.73.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $9.67 billion for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of thyssenkrupp to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates as an industrial and technology company in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Automotive Technology, Decarbon Technologies, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Marine Systems. The Automotive Technology segment offers components, systems, and automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing, such as axle assembly, body in white, camshafts and electric engine components, dampers, dies, springs and stabilizers, crankshafts and conrods, steering, and undercarriages.

Featured Articles

