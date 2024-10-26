Short Interest in US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UFIV) Rises By 700.0%

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UFIV – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Stock Performance

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.62. 6,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,749. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.61. US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.31 and a fifty-two week high of $50.02.

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.146 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st.

About US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF

The US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (UFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 5-Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 5-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 5-year tenor on the yield curve.

