Short Interest in West China Cement Limited (OTCMKTS:WCHNF) Grows By 74.6%

West China Cement Limited (OTCMKTS:WCHNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,102,000 shares, an increase of 74.6% from the September 30th total of 22,972,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 401,020.0 days.

West China Cement Stock Performance

WCHNF stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. West China Cement has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average of $0.15.

West China Cement Company Profile

West China Cement Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells cement and cement products in the People's Republic of China. It sells cement under the Yao Bai and Yaobaishuini names. The company's products are used in the construction of infrastructure projects, such as highways, railways, bridges, hydroelectric power stations, and water conservancy and water transfer projects, as well as housing and social infrastructure projects.

