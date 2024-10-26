Short Interest in Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF) Rises By 83.2%

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,602,900 shares, an increase of 83.2% from the September 30th total of 3,059,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,750.9 days.

Wharf Real Estate Investment Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WRFRF opened at $3.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.01. Wharf Real Estate Investment has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $4.02.

About Wharf Real Estate Investment

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, owns, and operates properties and hotels in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and Singapore. The company operates through four segments: Investment Properties, Development Properties, Hotel, and Investment segments.

