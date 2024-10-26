Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Acquires 55 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20,632.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,407,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,744 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 162.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,223,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,055,000 after buying an additional 756,464 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 17,863.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 414,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 412,645 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 31.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,122,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $195,821,000 after acquiring an additional 269,405 shares during the period. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 1,192,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,426,000 after acquiring an additional 145,967 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $189.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $187.86 and its 200 day moving average is $180.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $193.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

