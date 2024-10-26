Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Purchases 95,510 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,417,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,510 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for about 19.0% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $392,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OEF. MA Private Wealth bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at $427,000. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 77,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,583,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 92,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,505,000 after purchasing an additional 14,076 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 68.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,953,000 after purchasing an additional 20,531 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 71.8% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 33,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,341,000 after purchasing an additional 14,105 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of OEF opened at $280.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $273.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $193.00 and a 1-year high of $283.40.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

