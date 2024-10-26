Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 1,225 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.9% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $19,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 336,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,472,000 after purchasing an additional 127,082 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.1% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,156,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,833,000 after buying an additional 23,179 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA opened at $74.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

