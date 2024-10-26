Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Buys 556 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust comprises about 1.7% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.0% during the third quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 18,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 195.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 7,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total transaction of $90,156.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,604.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.21.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $181.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.38. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.73 and a 12 month high of $193.88. The company has a market cap of $56.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.28, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.43). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 20.58%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 135.56%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

