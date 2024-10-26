Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Increases Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. CSX accounts for about 2.2% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 10,301 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 559.7% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 58,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 49,869 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its position in CSX by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 597,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,146,000 after acquiring an additional 23,938 shares during the period. Finally, William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $867,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $33.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $65.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.89. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSX has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on CSX in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.61.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSX

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.