Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Announces Earnings Results

Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $392.68 million during the quarter.

Siltronic Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SSLLF opened at $63.97 on Friday. Siltronic has a one year low of $63.97 and a one year high of $98.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.04.

Get Siltronic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup raised Siltronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

Siltronic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Taiwan and Mainland China, Korea, and Rest of Asia. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; Float zone/FZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF that offers low microroughness, and low-defect surface structure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Siltronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siltronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.