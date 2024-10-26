Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Buys 13,630 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 1,695.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,630 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 695.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 558,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,941,000 after acquiring an additional 487,880 shares during the period. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter worth about $256,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 9,135.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 238,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,600,000 after purchasing an additional 235,426 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 0.8 %

HWM stock opened at $101.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.94 and a fifty-two week high of $106.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.46.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on HWM shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp lowered Howmet Aerospace from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Howmet Aerospace

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total value of $6,847,550.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,985,077.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $14,961,111.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,135 shares in the company, valued at $14,982,938.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total transaction of $6,847,550.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,687 shares in the company, valued at $8,985,077.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.